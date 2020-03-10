James Lee Snyder, 22, of Monessen, died unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital.

He was born August 10, 1997, in Monongahela, a son of Lynne Fleming of Monessen and James Dwayne Snyder of Charleroi.

James was a graduate of Monessen High School Class of 2017. He loved listening to music, playing basketball, video games and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers and two sisters, Dylan Fleming of Monessen, Cassee Griffith of South Carolina and Ashley and Paul Clendenen, both of Belle Vernon; paternal grandparents Bill and Penny Gilmore of Belle Vernon; two special aunts, Ruth Ann Fleming of Monongahela and Sherrie Fleming of Charleroi; close cousin Jared Fleming of Charleroi; additional aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dogs, Zo and Princess.

James was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Sharan Keenan Fleming.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, March 12, with the Rev. Mark Woomer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Frye Funeral Home Inc. to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.