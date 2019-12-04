James Leroy Edwards Jr., 73, of Burgettstown, Hanover Township, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 1, 2019, in his home.

He was born March 7, 1946, a son of Ruth Bogardus Edwards of Hazelwood and the late James Leroy Edwards Sr.

Mr. Edwards was a skilled mechanic, an accomplished auto executive and independent consultant who also worked for American Shear Knife Corp early in his career. For a few years, he was also a NASCAR crew chief for a local race team. He enjoyed golfing, working on cars, boating and watching the Steelers win on Sundays as well as enjoying NASCAR racing events.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 55 years, Cathryne George Edwards; his four sons, Colonel Scott Douglas Edwards, U.S. Air Force, and wife Carol, stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sean R. Edwards of Hanover Township, Jaison D. Edwards and wife Johanna Wojtaszek of Wintersville, Ohio, and Kirby L. Edwards of Munhall; 12 grandchildren, Zachary, Bryce, Nathanial, Corey, Joshua, Carrington, Melissa, Luc, Hannah, Ashley and Lexee Edwards as well as CJ Horvwalt; four great-grandchildren, Mya and Danielle Edwards and Austin and Kylee Ganzy; and a brother, Jackie Edwards and wife Karyn of Butler.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, December 5, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.