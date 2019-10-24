James "Jim" Leslie Lockerman, of Boalsburg and formerly of Washington, passed away at Juniper Village at Brookline in State College Tuesday, October 22, 2019, with his beloved wife Beth at his side. He was 84. During his last few years, he faced the challenges of Alzheimer's Disease with unfailing grace, dignity, and his characteristic good humor.

Jim was born on September 25, 1935, the son of Ruth Timmons and James H. Lockerman, both of whom predeceased him. He was named after his father and his uncle. Jim had one brother, Richard "Tim" Timmons Lockerman, who also predeceased him.

Jim was a son of small-town America, having grown up in Cheswick, a community of metropolitan Pittsburgh in the southwestern part of the state. He graduated from Aspinwall High School, where he excelled in sports and served as president of his class.

Jim was the first of his family to attend college. After high school, he accepted a football scholarship to Penn State, where he played both football and baseball. He became the captain of the renowned 1957 baseball team that went on to place second in the College World Series.

Jim also enjoyed Greek life on campus and was an active member of Delta Upsilon fraternity. Throughout his life, Jim loved to recount stories of his days as a Penn State athlete, because the lifelong friendships he made with his football and baseball team members and his fraternity brothers were especially important to him.

After college, Jim served on active duty in the United States Army with the 339th General Hospital Unit at Brooks Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Tex., and thereafter in the Army Reserve. As a young man, he also worked for a short time for the United States Steel Company at its historic Homestead Works outside of Pittsburgh.

Jim then embarked upon what would become an interesting, challenging and fulfilling 57-year career as a financial advisor. His first position was with the firm of Moore, Leonard & Lynch in Pittsburgh. In 1978, he opened the Washington, branch of A.G. Edwards & Son, where he was manager for many years, eventually moving that office to Peters Township. He retired from Wells Fargo Investment Advisors, a successor, in 2014.

Jim was active in community affairs throughout his life, serving for some years as a member of the East Washington Borough Council. He also served as a deacon, elder, and trustee at the Church of the Covenant and, later, the First Presbyterian Church of Washington.

Jim never lost his early love of sports. In his middle years, he became a well-known tennis figure in Washington and in neighboring Wheeling, W. Va. A southpaw, Jim humorously loved to introduce himself to new acquaintances as "Lovely Lefty Lockerman."

Jim's humor was also evident in other contexts. He belonged to a group of adventurous friends who called themselves the "Gullible Travelers." He and his wife thoroughly enjoyed going far and wide with them, whether on a river cruise, an ocean cruise, or motor coach trips throughout Europe. Jim was an engaged father and grandfather, also taking a great deal of pleasure in traveling as often as possible with his children and grandchildren.

On November 1, 1987, Jim married Dr. Beth Musser, a college educator, whom he always referred to as his "one true love." Dr. Musser survives him, as do his two daughters from his first marriage, Andrea Stapleford (Fred) Kylander, and Leslie Lockerman, all of Warren, PA. He is also survived by his two step-children, Sean (Darlene) Snee, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Shannon (James) Burtoft, of Bellefonte, PA; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom celebrate his life and mourn his loss.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, November 8, at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Wheeling Street, Washington, Pa.

Those wishing to honor Jim's life may consider donating in his name to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (or online at ); or to Grane Hospice Care, 115 Union Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602.

