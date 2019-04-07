Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Mullen.

James M. Mullen, 69, of Washington, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Premier Health Center.

Born on July 9, 1949, he was a son of the late Marcella and James H. Mullen.

James married his beloved wife, Joyce Knupp, on September 25, 1971.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joshua (Emily) Mullen; his adored granddaughter, Pippa; brother Ken (Elaine) Mullen; and sister-in-law Pat Driscoll.

He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Jason (Mandy) Mullen and brother William Driscoll.

Jim was a graduate of Serra Catholic High School and California University of Pennsylvania. He worked at the Observer-Reporter as a Pressman for 39 years. His family was the center of his life and he enjoyed traveling and spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Citizens Library, 55 S. College Street, Washington, PA 15301, 724-222-2400.

