James M. Samol, 59, of Richeyville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 18, 2019.

He was born July 15, 1959, in Brownsville, a son of Edward and Emelia Krcelich Samol.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father- and mother -in-law, John and Lucille Robison, and brother and sister-in-law Jack and Lighann Robison.

James was a loving husband and dad. He worked at Metalico Brownsville, formerly Assad Iron and Metal, for more than 30 years.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Tammy Robison Samol of Richeyville; daughter Jessica Ann-Marie Samol of Richeyville; six brothers and sisters, Joseph Samol and wife Della of Avella, Bob Samol and wife Letty of Alpharetta, Ga., Charlene Kalback and husband Richard of Ocala, Fla., Richard Samol and wife Debbie of Hiller, Geraldine Smith and husband Pete of Isabella and Chuck Samol and wife Susan of Isabella; brother and sisters-in-law Pauline Lilley and husband John of New Eagle, David Lilley of Niles, Ohio, Sue Mosley and husband Ernie of Townsend, Ga., and Melinda McLaughlin and husband John of Isabella; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and until 11 a.m., the time of service, Wednesday, May 22, in Novak Funeral Home, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Rodney Johnson officiating.

To sign the guest book, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.