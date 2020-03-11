James M. Scott, 63, of Washington, South Franklin Township, died Saturday, March 7, 2020.

He was born December 1, 1956, in Washington, a son of the late Earl Glenn and Donnice E. Walker Scott.

He attended Trinity High School, graduating with the class of 1974, and went on to work as a collision repair technician in the automotive industry.

On April 17, 1982, he married Debra Kay Kiskadden, who survives. The two shared in 37 years of marriage.

Jim was very passionate about fishing and hunting. He loved to go boating, spend time in his garden and do anything outdoors. Vacationing at the Outer Banks for the last 30 years was one of his favorite things to do. He was a collector of antiques and was known for his unapologetic advice and free spirit. He loved to have fun and dance, and you'd hardly ever find him without music playing, fixing something in the garage or yard or chiming in sporadically to wholeheartedly sing along.

He was always talking about cars, watching the news or sports and telling stories about his mom and dad. He treasured his wife and he took extreme pride in his children, the bucks he shot and the cars he painted. His work ethic was admired not only by friends and family, but by all who knew him. One of his greatest qualities was that he was never afraid to be himself in front of anyone. Nothing ever kept him down for long and his fearless attitude allowed him to love and live without hesitation.

He is survived by three children, Nicholas James Scott, Megan Nicole Scott (fiance Matthew Chauvet) and Joshua Ryan Scott, all of Washington; a brother, Richard (Karen) Scott of Washington; two sisters, Ruth Ann (the late Lyle) Szupinka and Wendy (Thomas) Uhler of Texas; and his brother-in-law, Thomas (the late Karen) Wright.

In addition, he is also survived by his father-in-law, Vernon (the late Patricia) Kiskadden, and four sisters-in-law, Susan (Rick) Gluth, Kathy (the late Bill) Murray, Vicki (Raymond) Molla and Sandy Kerr, all of whom he loved as his own family.

Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, and his beloved "grand-dog," Auggie. He also had a late niece, Carrie Szupinka.

