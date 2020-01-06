James Malcom Wright, 77 of Claysville, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at home.

He was born January 21, 1942, in Monongahela, the son of the late Edward Wright and Velma Sayre.

James was a graduate of Bentworth High School and worked as a welder for the Steamfitters Local 449.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1962 to 1965, where he received the Parachutist Badge and the Expert Rifle Badge.

James enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his shed.

On October 27, 1989, he married Nancy Snyder, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Bill (Brenda) Brooks of West Alexander, James (Stephanie) Wright of Daisytown and Randy (Missy) Wright of Smithton; two daughters, Linda (Brian) Flynn of Claysville and Eleanor (Joe) Mlecsko of Eighty Four; eight grandchildren, Valarie, Joelle, Christy, Terri, Melissa, Billy Jr., Louie and Hannah; and nine great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a daughter, Rebecca; a brother, Raymond; and two sisters, Marilyn and Velma.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, January 8, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow at Monongahela Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 949.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.