James Melvin Shrader Sr., 71, of Scenery Hill, died Friday, February 8, 2019, in his home.

He was born October 15, 1947, in Amwell Township, a son of the late Ford Lincoln Shrader and Katherine Rosella Deyell Shrader.

Mr. Shrader attended McGuffey High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Beacons as a truck driver for more than 25 years.

Mr. Shrader was a member of Assembly of God in Bentleyville, the American Legion and National Rifle Association.

He enjoyed reading, woodworking, camping, playing solitaire on his computer and spending time with family and friends.

On September 2, 1972, he married Arland Weimer, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Teena Santi and husband Allan of Washington, James Shrader Jr. and wife Lorraine of Charleroi, Dennis Shrader of Scenery Hill and Raymond Dale Shrader and wife Lori of Brownsville; 10 grandchildren, Casandra Keenan and husband John, Brandon Shrader, Captain Raymond David "R.D." Fisher D.O. and wife Jennifer, Ryan Shrader and wife Ashley, Jamie Fisher, Joseph Shrader and wife Brittany, Travis Shrader, Crystlynn Merten and husband Charles Sr., Christopher Shrader and Nicholas Shrader; eight great-grandchildren, Nicholas Shrader, Hunter Keenan, Summerlee Shrader, Raymond Fisher, Levi Shrader, Chloe Merten, Jackson Fisher and Harper Shrader; six sisters, Judy Anderson of West Finley, Karen Puskar of Ebensburg, Linda (Ron) Robinson of Washington, Barbara (Den) McAlister of Washington, Donna (Delozier) Shrader of Ebensburg and Dorie (George) Jones of Washington; two brothers, John (Pam) Shrader of Washington and Randy (Nancy) Shrader of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Sarah Scott and Jean Shrader; and three brothers, David, Robert and Merle Shrader.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 11, with his son, James Shrader, officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.