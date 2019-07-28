James Michael "Mike' Funk, 64, of Verona, formerly of Washington, died Monday, July 22, 2019.

He was born July 5, 1955, in Washington, a son of the late James L. Funk and Carolyn D. Dever Funk.

A 1973 graduate of Washington High School, Mr. Funk attended West Point as a cadet as well as Penn State.

He was a veteran of the Army, serving from 1975 to 1978.

Surviving are three children, Tyler D. Funk, Emily G. Funk, Kersey Owen Funk, all of Washington; four siblings, Linda Funk Paxton (Jeff) of Houston, Cathi Funk Caleffie (Dennis) of Washington, Mark Funk (Cheryl) of Cranberry Township, and Dan Funk of Washington; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and his former wife, Teresa Thompson Funk of Washington.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, August 3, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Inurnment will follow in Washington Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

