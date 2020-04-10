James Michael Hanning Sr., 61, of West Alexander, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born September 28, 1958, in Washington, a son of the late Clayton W. and Mary Jane Harn Hanning.

Mr. Hanning had worked as a truck driver for Battery Systems Inc.

James was a member of the Claysville American Legion and the American Legion Riders.

He loved going hunting with his grandchildren, bike rides with his wife, golfing and spending time with friends and family.

On July 19, 1979, he married Karen S. Byers, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, James M. (Nicole) Hanning; two daughters, Carrie S. (Brett) Balach and Niki M. Hanning; four brothers, Clayton (Connie) Hanning, Robert (Judy) Hanning, Charles "Buddy" (Juanita) Hanning and Donald (Shelly) Hanning; two sisters, Joan (David) Plants and Vanessa (John) Reese; seven grandchildren, Paige, Brayden, Carter, Tyler and Cooper Hanning and Aubrey and Ethan Balach; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a niece, Melanie J. Plants Wilson.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.