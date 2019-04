James Michael Retucci Jr., 31, of Millsboro, son of James and Janice Retucci, died Thursday, April 15, 2019, at UPMC, Pittsburgh.

Viewing is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Frank Burkus Funeral Home, Millsboro, where services will be held Saturday, April 27.

A complete obituary will follow in a later edition.