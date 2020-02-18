James Michael "Jamie" Tozser, 69, of Brownsville, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Mount Macrina Manor.

He was born January 21, 1951, in Washington, to Ann Rizak Tozser of Brownsville and the late James Tozser.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his loving sister, Justine Cleveland; maternal aunts Mary Rizak Boyza, Helen Rizak Gaskey and husband Donald, aunt Mary Losko Rizak; cousins George Rizak and wife Roxanne, Audrey Boyza Dorsey and husband Andy, Beth Boyza Lindsey and husband Mike, Michael Boyza and wife Lena.

He was predeceased by cousins John Andrew Boyza and Michael John Boyza.

Friends will be received in the Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, and until 10:15 a.m. Thursday, February 20, when a Panachida service will be held followed by Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as celebrant. Interment in Taylor Cemetery. A parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

skirpanfuneralhome.com