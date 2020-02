James N. Richmond, 78, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, fell asleep in death at home, Saturday, February 1, 2020.

According to Jim's wishes, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, in St. Clairsville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Arrangements entrusted to Toothman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kingdom Hall, P.O. Box 424, Bridgeport, OH 43912.