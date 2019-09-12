The Reverend James Newman, 71, of Washington, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born June 15, 1948, in New Eagle, a son of Thomas and Rosella Booth Newman.

Jim was a 1966 graduate of Bentworth High School. He worked at the former Thompson Funeral Home in Bentleyville, was a deputy coroner in Washington County, and served as chaplain for Bentleyville Volunteer Fire Department. He served as a PIAA referee for several sports, and was its chaplain.

For more than 20 years he worked at Centerville Clinic, retiring in 1998 as director of the Cardiopulmonary Lab.

Jim and his wife, Ruth, served as missionaries in Cambodia from 1998-2004. In 2005 he became associate pastor at Washington Alliance Church.

On April 20, 1974, in Washington, he married Ruth Kopolovich, who survives.

Also surviving are a brother, Frank (Cindy) Ritz of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Duane and Gerald Newman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Saturday, September 14, in Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery.

The family suggest memorial contributions to The Christian and Missionary Alliance, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920, Attn: CAMAservices. Condolences may be left at www.hummellandjones.com.