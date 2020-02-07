James P. Dobrowolski, 79, of Carmichaels, formerly of Baden, died in his home Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

James was born May 23, 1940, in McKees Rocks, a son of the late Ted and Katherine Fedek Dobrowolski.

He was a graduate of Stowe Township High School and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

James worked in sales for Castrol and PPC Lubricants.

On September 11, 1989, James married Ann Miller Dobrowolski, who survives.

Also surviving are two children, Susan Hofmeister of Thurmont, Md., and Mark Dobrowolski of Leetsdale; a brother, John of McKees Rocks; and two nieces, Pamela and Debra Dobrowolski.

In addition to his parents, two brothers, David and Stanley, and a son-in-law, Carl Hofmeister, are deceased.

Jimmy enjoyed trout fishing in Pennsylvania and ocean fishing in the Outer Banks. He loved to hunt, and he and Ann took good care of their horses.

He was a friend to all men and a generous vegetable gardener to his friends and neighbors. James grew beautiful flowers in his yard and along the road by his farm.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of the many rescue pets Jimmy and Ann took in, please consider donations to Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.