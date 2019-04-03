Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Palfreyman.

James Palfreyman, 84, of Washington, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born November 7, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late Peter William Palfreyman Sr. and Agnes McGarrigle Palfreyman.

James was a graduate of Washington High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He worked at Brockway Glass for 31 years and Mac Plastic for 13 years.

James was a member of Fairhill Manor, the Washington Bowling Hall of Fame and the Alpine Club.

He enjoyed bowling, hunting, golfing and was an avid sports fan.

On January 31, 1966, he married Karen Heatley, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Scott (Susan) Palfreyman of McMurray, Michael (Sharon) Palfreyman Sr. of Washington and Brian (Becky) Palfreyman of Washington; brother Jack (Dolores) Palfreyman of Washington; five grandchildren, Jessica (Nathan) Ullom, Michael Palfreyman Jr., Briana, Samantha and Brittany Palfreyman; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Peter William Palfreyman Jr. and Chuck Palfreyman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, with Pastor Jay Freudenberg and Pastor Michael Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

