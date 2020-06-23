James Paul Rutan, 62, of Waynesburg, died at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.

He was born Wednesday, June 11, 1958, in Washington, a son of the late James Temple and Aldean Hopkins Sanders.

He was a former member of the Waynesburg Eagles Club Aire #598. When his health permitted, he enjoyed hunting and playing pool. He worked as a laborer.

Surviving are six daughters, Jammie (Richard) Rutan-Skelly of Ohio, Heaven (Tom) Rutan-Pilcavage of Ohio, Amber (Josh) Crawford of Waynesburg, Danielle (David) Cumberledge of Seward, Zoey Tenny of Uniontown and Courtney (Ulysses) Cumberledge at home; one son, Phillip Rutan of West Virginia; two stepchildren, Kayla Cumberledge of Marianna and Thomas (Rhonda) Cumberledge of Mt. Morris; his grandson and best friend, Jayson Cumberledge; 26 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; five sisters, Dorothy Orndoff, Judy Orndoff, Dale (Ed) Gaskill and Betty Williams, all of Waynesburg, and Ethel Pauline "Polly" Caldwell of North Carolina; three brothers, Harry L. Rutan of Rogersville, Ray Rutan of Graysville, Jack Rutan of Mt. Morris; three half-brothers, Charles Clutter of Jefferson, Jimmy Steve Temple of Waynesburg, Mark Allen King of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his stepparents, Donald Sanders and Linda Lou Tucker Temple; three sisters, Penny Wright, Martha Rawson, Coral Hazel Rutan; four brothers, Charles Rutan, Dennis Rutan, Floyd "Butch" Barnhart, Clarence Shirl Kiger Temple.

At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be private.

Memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with costs.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.