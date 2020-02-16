James R. Funk, 86, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the Grand Residence of Upper St. Clair, where he had been living for three years.

He is survived by his wife, the former Elizabeth Ann Clark, who also lives at the Grand Residence.

They have two sons, Harry (Tammy) of Upper St. Clair and Thomas (Isabelle) of Van Nuys, Calif.; four grandsons, Keenan, Dustin, Robert and Cody; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, Sawyer and Savannah. Also surviving are James' brothers, Geoffrey (Natalie) and John (Susanne).

Mr. Funk was born May 26, 1933, in Cumberland, Md., the oldest son of Jack and Phyllis Funk. He graduated in 1950 from Abington High School in Montgomery County and earned his bachelor's degree from Juniata College in Huntingdon.

He and Elizabeth were married April 2, 1960, in Coventry Church of the Brethren in North Coventry Township, Chester County. They lived in the suburban Harrisburg communities of Camp Hill and Paxtang through 2017.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Funk served in the Korean War. He later worked as a computer programmer for the Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg, prior to retiring in 1988.

Mr. Funk was an automobile enthusiast who enjoyed collecting the likes of coins, stamps and vintage pipes, and he particularly enjoyed spending time with members of his family.

A memorial service for family will be scheduled at a later date. Inurnment and military honors will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Arrangements are entrusted to Beinhauer Funeral Home.