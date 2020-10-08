James "Butch" R. Pettit, 73, of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 on his farm after sustaining injuries due to an UTV accident.

Born December 13, 1946 in Waynesburg, a son of the late James Hartley and Ella Isabell Rutan Pettit.

Butch was a Greene County resident his whole life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1965. Butch was a Methodist by faith. He married Eva Jean Morris on August 6, 1965 and they were happily married for 55 years. Butch was a Private in the National Guard from 1966 – 1972, where he earned his Marksmanship Badge. He was employed at Pittsburgh Pipe Cleaners and Williamson Shaft when he was younger. Butch was a life-long farmer and dairy farmer for 43 years. He retired in 2017 from McNay Excavating after being employed for four years as a Laborer. Butch would also help with auctions for Behm Auction Services. He would attend farm equipment shows and auctions. Butch was involved heavily with the West Greene High School FFA. He served as a Committeeman for the FSA (Farm Service Agency) for four years. Butch loved passing on his life lessons to his grandchildren and attending family reunions. He enjoyed attending the local fairs.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Joyce Ann (Don Powell) Kiger, of Spraggs and Doug (Christine) Pettit, of Holbrook; two grandchildren, Sierra and Savannah Pettit; four siblings, Floyd William (Von) Pettit, of Holbrook, Carol June Strope, of Lake Station, IN, Donald R. (Carol Jacobs) Pettit, of Holbrook, and Jerry L. (Linda) Pettit, of Holbrook; serval nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James Barry Pettit, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 9, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy. Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A second visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 11, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Robert Rummell, officiating. Burial will follow at Claylick Cemetery, Rutan, with full military honors conducted by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Greene High School FFA, 1352 Hargus Creek Rd. Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.