Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. Rethage.

James R. Rethage, 88, of Waynesburg, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be published in a later edition.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Waynesburg, is in charge of arrangements.