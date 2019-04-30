James R. Salisbury Jr., 71, of Washington died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 22, 1947 in Washington, the son of the late James R. and Lillian Jenkins Salisbury Sr.

Mr. Salisbury was a graduate of Trinity High School and later earned an associate's degree in maintenance electricity from Triangle Tech. He was employed for 48 years at McGraw-Edison which later became Cooper Industries before becoming Pennsylvania Transformer from where he retired. Mr. Salisbury was a member of Moose Lodge 22. He was an award-winning bass fisherman and enjoyed working outdoors. Most of all, Mr. Salisbury enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On January 15, 1969, he married the late Sarah Louise Dille.

Surviving are a son, Jerry A. (Carol Forgues); two daughters, Sarah D. (Dion Pait) Salisbury of North Vernon, Ind., and Kathrina (Rob) Bulgarelli of Washington; a brother, Bill (Sherry) Salisbury of Washington; two sisters, Joyce Ann Walker of Washington and Shirley M. (Bob) Marquis of Greene County; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Salisbury was preceded in death by a son, James R. Salisbury III.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation and burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a date and time to be announced in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at or to the at .

