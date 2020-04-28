James Ray Chase, 85, of Claysville passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Born March 21, 1935, in Taylorstown, a son of the late Walter and Genevieve Gheen, Chase Barnett.

Jim was a 1954 graduate of Avella High School. He married Mary Kowcheck Chase on September 5, 1964. They celebrated 55 years together this past fall.

Jim was retired from J&L Steel (L.T.V). He worked at Walmart after retiring from the steel mill. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had an honorable discharge.

Jim was a faithful Christian and his children enjoyed his Bible readings before dinner growing up. He loved his church family, he volunteered when he could and even rang the Salvation Army bell. Jim was a man of few words but had a generous heart. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren with his whole heart.

He was a great gardener, providing canned goods and fresh vegetables to many. He won many blue ribbons in the Washington and West Alexander Fair.

In his later years, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events, and he was very proud of them all.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, James Edward Chase (Brandy) of Claysville and Jonathan Walter Chase (Lea) of Avella; his daughter, Rita Marie Seng (Regis) of Washington; an "adopted" son, Mike Fullen (Renee) of Avella; 10 grandchildren, Andrea, Briar and Emily Chase, Nicholas and Alton Chase and Regis, Rubie, Reece, Jorja and Cassidy Seng; along with many nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law, Kay Chase and Myrtle Barnett.

James was proceeded in death by a brother, Charles Allen Chase; stepfather Orville Barnett; and a stepbrother, Worthy Barnett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to Fairhill Manor Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373.

