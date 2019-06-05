James Ray "Sonny" McKuhn, 88, of Washington, died Monday, June 3, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor, Canonsburg.

He was born May 11, 1931, in Hickory, a son of the late Raymond and Emaline Taylor McKuhn.

Mr. McKuhn attended Hickory High School and was Protestant by faith. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at many area golf courses, his favorite course being Village Green. Mr. McKuhn enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are a sister, Elizabeth Pizer of West Middletown; and two brothers, John McKuhn of Washington and retired Master Sgt. Tom (Laura) McKuhn of St. Augustine, Fla. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, June 6, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.