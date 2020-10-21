James Ray Wier, 77, of Avella, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born July 15, 1943, in Graysville, a son of the late William Clifford and Beula Plants Wier.

After attending McGuffey High School, Mr. Wier worked as a farmer.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

On May 28, 1966, he married Ardith Polen, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, James (Yvonne) Wier and David Wier, both of Avella; a daughter, Ramona Wier of Avella; two brothers, Clarence Jessie (Gladys) Wier of Sharpsburg and Clifford (Louvella) Wier of Avella; a grandchild, Aeryn Wier of Avella; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Virginia Stewart.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.