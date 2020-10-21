1/
James Ray Wier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Ray Wier, 77, of Avella, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born July 15, 1943, in Graysville, a son of the late William Clifford and Beula Plants Wier.

After attending McGuffey High School, Mr. Wier worked as a farmer.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

On May 28, 1966, he married Ardith Polen, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, James (Yvonne) Wier and David Wier, both of Avella; a daughter, Ramona Wier of Avella; two brothers, Clarence Jessie (Gladys) Wier of Sharpsburg and Clifford (Louvella) Wier of Avella; a grandchild, Aeryn Wier of Avella; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Virginia Stewart.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved