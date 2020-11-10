James Raymond Matalik, 80, of Burgettstown, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, after a seven-year battle with cancer. He passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family as he went to be with his Lord.

He was born March 1, 1940, in Burgettstown, the youngest of nine children, to the late George and Helen Stefura Matalik.

Jim was a 1958 graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown. He received a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Clarion University and his Master's degree in Education from West Virginia University.

He worked as a teacher at Burgettstown High School for 41 years, where he taught reading and math. In addition to being a teacher, Jim's passion was coaching sports. During his time at Burgettstown, he coached football and led the baseball team to multiple section championships and advanced to the WPIAL semifinals once. He also coached softball, girls and boys varsity basketball with a combined record of 406-352. After he retired from Burgettstown in 1998, he began coaching at Avella High School, where he coached girls basketball and baseball. In his 18 years at Avella, he had won 242 section basketball games, and had multiple playoff appearances for baseball. In 2017, he retired from his position as head girls basketball coach to focus on his health. Jim still attended local high school sporting events regularly to show his support. Throughout his 51 years of coaching he had the great privilege of coaching his grandson, Austin and his granddaughter, Bailey.

In 2014, he received the STUNDA Memorial "Good Egg" Award for his extreme dedication to enriching students' lives through athletics in the community. In 2017, at the 63rd Tri-County Coach of the Year banquet, he received the Roy Gillespie Memorial Special Award for his outstanding coaching record.

He was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church of Avella and the Knights of Columbus 3440 of Burgettstown.

Jim enjoyed playing golf and bocce, fishing, playing cards, bowling at the Slovenian Club, and playing in his softball league, where he pitched until age 70. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Austin, Bailey, Hayden and Olivia. He was a friend and mentor to many, and always had a kind word, inspirational quote, and one of his many corny jokes.

On June 14, 1969, in St. John's Church, he married Gloria Jean Homitz, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 51 years, are two children, Paige (Larry) Lis of Avella and Jim Matalik and Melissa Celko of Kent, Ohio; four grandchildren, Austin, Bailey, Hayden and Olivia; two brothers, Robert (Freddie) Matalik Sr. and Aemil "Birdie" Matalik, both of Burgettstown; sister Margaret Castner of Canonsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Helen Knauss; and four brothers, George, Charles "Chicken", Joseph "Doc" and Thomas "Cookie" Matalik.

Jim always ended every speech with his favorite quote: "Yesterday is history, tomorrow's a mystery, today is the present, a present, a gift from almighty God."

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312, where a Parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral Mass and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, P.O. Box 565, Avella, PA 15312. Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.