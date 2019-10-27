James Raymond "Sparky" Sparks, 77, of Hickory, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, in his home.

He was born December 14, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late Everett Devore and Elizabeth Cecelia Findley Sparks.

James was a graduate of Claysville High School.

He was a member of the United States Army Reserves, having served with the 429th Engineering Battalion.

Mr. Sparks worked for more than 20 years at Jessop Steel.

A Civil War buff, James loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed travelling, especially to Kiawah Island. Mr. Sparks played with the Washington Generals football team and played with and coached industrial league softball.

On April 24, 1968, he married Linda Shumaker, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Kelley Jo Sparks, of Washington and Jami Lynn (Vincent) Volk, of Houston; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Renee O'Bryon and Connor James Allen; and two great-grandchildren, Rylee Ann and Dakota Paige.

At the request of the deceased, all services were private.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.