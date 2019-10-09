J. Richard Blackburn, DDS, of Washington, peacefully and with resolution said goodbye to his wife and family and passed away before dawn Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Born in Scottdale June 7, 1929, to Edith Carlson Blackburn and James D. Blackburn, he knew early that he wanted to be a dentist. Dick followed his cousin to the University of Pittsburgh, where he completed his undergraduate studies and then dental school in 1954, just in time to be drafted into the U.S. Army.

While serving with the U.S. Army Dental Corps in Europe, on August 13, 1955, Dick married the former Joyce Porter, who survives. After discharge from the Army, they moved to Washington, where they started a family along with his dental career. With Joyce as his first assistant, for 35 years Dick practiced dentistry from the Washington Trust Building. He was a member of the dental society and served a term as president of the Washington County Dental Society. They raised three sons.

Residents of East Washington, the Blackburns were longtime members of Elmhurst Swim Club. He loved being able to spend a week with family every summer at the Jersey Shore.

For more than 60 years, Dick was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, for years sitting in the last pew.

Dick loved nothing more than being able to be with his grandchildren – great if his sons were there, even more interesting with the kids on their own. Dick proudly, but with great concern, saw his son serve first in Desert Storm then Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan and watched two of his grandsons serve as well.

He was a very compassionate man, always looking for the best in people and strongly believed we and all our institutions exist to help each other. In retirement he made new friends, meeting the bunch most Thursdays at Krency's. At almost every restaurant, his companions and even the staff already knew what he was going to order.

Dick loved how his life turned out. He was sharp to the end, even discussing the weekend's Pitt football game.

Dick was preceded in death by his mother and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by Joyce; his sons, Bob (wife Kathy) of Spencerport, N.Y., Tom (fiancee Megan) of New Cumberland and Jim (wife Carla) of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and grandchildren Mallory (fiance Adam Cake), Parker (wife Emily), Allie (husband Ed Whipple), Cameron, Erin, James III aka "Jake," Ben and Hannah.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, in First United Methodist Church, 29 N. College Street, Washington, with the Rev. Kelley M. Schanely officiating. All other services are private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to First Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.