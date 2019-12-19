James Roy "Jim" Zollars, 87, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, from complications after an extended illness. He was born September 23, 1932, in Waynesburg, to the late James Bryan and Flora Lyons Zollars.

Jim was a man of easy nature, quiet dignity, and gentle kindness. He took joy in the happiness of those around him. He was a dedicated, hard-working family and community-minded soul, always with a goal or a project in mind.

While attending Waynesburg High School, Jim was on the wrestling team and worked at the iconic Bryan's Dairy. He received a scholarship to Waynesburg College as an athletic trainer. Graduating in 1954, with a degree in math education, he later obtained graduate degrees from West Virginia University (and had remained a loyal Mountaineers football fan). Following a year of teaching in Rome, Ga., Mr. Zollars (as generations of students knew him) pursued his career in education for 35 years at Central Greene School District in various positions from teacher to wrestling coach to principal.

After retiring in 1993, he continued his involvement in the community as a member of the Lions Club, Moose Club, Masons and as a volunteer at Washington Health System Greene. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, where he served in several leadership roles over the years.

Jim was a talented woodworker, and enjoyed traveling worldwide with his wife after his retirement. He was an avid fan of all the Pittsburgh sports teams and rarely missed watching a game.

A devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ramsey Zollars; children Debra and husband AJ Grieneisen, J. Scott Zollars and Donise, C. Kirk Zollars and Letha, Jeffrey Zollars, Mary Jane and husband Chris Vandegrift; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a dear cousin, Elaine Berry; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Kiger; a son, Bryan Lane Zollars; and granddaughter April Nicole.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director. There will be additional visitation from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, December 21, with the Rev. David Lake officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jim's memory to the First United Methodist Church, 112 N. Richhill Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.