James S. "Jimbo" Yevins, 64, of Houston, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.

He was born March 24, 1955, in Washington, a son of Mary Jane Sonson Yevins of Washington and the late Stephen Yevins.

James was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he volunteered every Sunday as an usher.

Mr. Yevins worked in sales for Caldwell's Windoware. If there was a detail to be known about commercial shades, Jimbo knew it. It's no surprise he critiqued the design and installation of the privacy curtain in his hospital room. He contended he could have got them a better price and product.

He enjoyed baseball, golf, coaching and umpiring. He loved Penn State football and enjoyed going to games in State College. His greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. According to Jimbo, "Grandkids can do no wrong."

A few of his last conversations included coaching his team to first place at the 1994 South Fayette All-Star Tournament, planning his next trip to Vegas, and of course...the 2019 Boston Red Sox.

On July 17, 1976, he married Lee Ann Pusateri, who died April 17, 2007.

Surviving are three children, Aleea (Tim Gehrke) Yevins of Washington, Jared (Ashley) Yevins of Moon Township and Brady (Brigitte) Yevins of Houston; a brother, Vincent (Melissa) Yevins of Washington; a sister, Stephanie (Kent) Hughes of Alexandria, Va.; and three grandchildren, Jaymeson, Amelia and Aleena Yevins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25. Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

