James Stanley Aller, of Burgettstown, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born January 29, 1932, in Connellsville.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Stella Aller; along with his five children. James was the proud grandfather of 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

James is proceeded in death by his one son, one daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

James was an Army veteran and also a Mason.

Friends will be received from 2 until the 4 p.m. service Wednesday, August 21, at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, telephone 724-947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or Southwestern Veterans Facility. A private burial service will be held at a later date.