James "Jimmy" Starinsky Jr., 49, of Avella, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born October 15, 1969, in Washington, a son of James and Jean Phillips Starinsky of Avella.

Jimmy was a 1987 graduate of Avella High School and worked construction, until he became disabled in 2009.

Mr. Starinsky was a former member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Jimmy loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding quads and spending time with his family and hound dog.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two sisters, Lorrie Starinsky and Pamela Danneker, and a brother, Alex Starinsky, all of Avella; and nieces and nephews Theodora, Carlie, Joshua, Cheyanne and Xander.

Friends and family will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of the memorial service, Saturday, March 30, in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Starinsky family.

