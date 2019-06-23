James "Dick" Strawn, 83, of Washington passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Born on March 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Florence and Albert Strawn.

He was the beloved husband of the late Lucille "LuLu" Strawn; loving father of three sons, Michael (Cory) Strawn, Jeffrey Strawn, and Gregory (Kelli) Strawn; cherished grandfather of four grandsons Aaron (Amy) Strawn, Brennan Strawn, Cameron Strawn, Connor (Brooke) Strawn; great- grandfather of Violet and Leo; dear brother of David (Shirley) Strawn; Uncle of Lance and Nicole Strawn.

Dick was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He worked for 40 years as a Bricklayer for local 9. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

All services will be private.

