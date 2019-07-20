James Thomas Brounce Jr., 50, of Valley Grove, W.Va., passed away in his home Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Jim was born October 3, 1968. He was an employee with the Union Railroad for 26 years.

On April 13, 2002, he married Paulette Hoard, whom he enjoyed spending his time with. Jim also enjoyed spending time with his family, watching golf, racing and spending time with his father helping on the family farm.

Jim is survived by both parents, Jim and Patricia Brounce; his wife, Paulette Brounce; four children, Amber Hoard (Nathan Shaffer), Heather McCardle, Brody (Brittany) Hoard, Markie Brounce (Sean Matiyasic); one sister, Jessica (Rodney) Plants; and nine grandchildren.

Deceased is one son, Ryon Hoard.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., in Claysville. A service will be held immediately following.