James Thomas Brounce Jr. (1968 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas Brounce Jr..
Service Information
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA
15323
(724)-663-7373
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Service
Following Services
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Thomas Brounce Jr., 50, of Valley Grove, W.Va., passed away in his home Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Jim was born October 3, 1968. He was an employee with the Union Railroad for 26 years.

On April 13, 2002, he married Paulette Hoard, whom he enjoyed spending his time with. Jim also enjoyed spending time with his family, watching golf, racing and spending time with his father helping on the family farm.

Jim is survived by both parents, Jim and Patricia Brounce; his wife, Paulette Brounce; four children, Amber Hoard (Nathan Shaffer), Heather McCardle, Brody (Brittany) Hoard, Markie Brounce (Sean Matiyasic); one sister, Jessica (Rodney) Plants; and nine grandchildren.

Deceased is one son, Ryon Hoard.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., in Claysville. A service will be held immediately following.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.