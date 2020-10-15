1/
James W. Butcher Jr.
1947 - 2020
James W. "Butch" Butcher Jr., 73, of Ambridge, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.

He was born on June 4, 1947, in Bulger, a son of the late James and Leona Butcher Sr.

Butch is the beloved husband of Susan Kenney Butcher for 29 loving years.

He is survived by his stepsons, Larry and Tom (Tessa) Hudepohl, seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nephew, Joshua Thomas; one great-nephew and one great-niece. Also surviving are sister Kathy (John) Thomas and Liz Hudepohl.

Butch proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a loyal and respected employee of Rite Aid for many years. He was a Deacon at the United Presbyterian Church in Ambridge. Butch will be remembered as one of the kindest souls you would ever want to meet.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at the United Presbyterian Church, 823 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
United Presbyterian Church
