James W. "CJ" Hurst, 61, of Ruffsdale, formerly of Finleyville, died unexpectedly Monday, September 28, 2020, in his home.

Born May 2, 1959, in McKeesport, he was a son of William E. and Nancy C. Messner Hurst.

A 1977 graduate of Ringgold High School, he worked for many years as a truck driver for U.S. Steel's Clairton Works Riverlift Trucking Co. division. Years ago, CJ had played softball around the valley in the bar leagues, but more recently enjoyed golfing, fishing and taking trips to camp in Benezette.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Ashleigh Hurst of West Newton; and a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Joe Costantino of Monongahela; a brother, Craig Hurst of Finleyville; a sister, Tracy Szubra of Elrama; four grandchildren, Makenley Costantino, and Graidyn, Gracen and Tydus Hurst; his uncle, Robert and wife Judy Spencer of Tampa, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, with the Rev. Josh Green officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. Guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines and social distancing.