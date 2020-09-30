1/
James W. Hurst
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James W. "CJ" Hurst, 61, of Ruffsdale, formerly of Finleyville, died unexpectedly Monday, September 28, 2020, in his home.

Born May 2, 1959, in McKeesport, he was a son of William E. and Nancy C. Messner Hurst.

A 1977 graduate of Ringgold High School, he worked for many years as a truck driver for U.S. Steel's Clairton Works Riverlift Trucking Co. division. Years ago, CJ had played softball around the valley in the bar leagues, but more recently enjoyed golfing, fishing and taking trips to camp in Benezette.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Ashleigh Hurst of West Newton; and a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Joe Costantino of Monongahela; a brother, Craig Hurst of Finleyville; a sister, Tracy Szubra of Elrama; four grandchildren, Makenley Costantino, and Graidyn, Gracen and Tydus Hurst; his uncle, Robert and wife Judy Spencer of Tampa, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, with the Rev. Josh Green officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. Guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines and social distancing.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA 15063
(724) 258-6767
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved