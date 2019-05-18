James W. Morrow IV, 49, of Beallsville, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born December 16, 1969, in Sewickley, a son of the late James W. and Cathie Phillips Morrow III.

Mr. Morrow was a self-employed painter and also worked for various painting companies.

He was a member of the Miner's Club in Richeyville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was a Penguins hockey fan.

On October 7, 2017, he married Diane Dupke Morrow, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Ivy Barto (Reed) and Lindsay Morrow, both of Indiana; stepchildren Nicole Willman (Harry) of Indiana, Michael Gillespie of Blairsville and Tina Hess (Brandon) and Renea Reckner, both of Beallsville; a brother, Robert Morrow of Brownsville; a sister, Dorothy Morrow of Scenery Hill; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Monday, May 20, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Morrow family, in care of Greenlee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 11, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313.

