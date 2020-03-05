James W. Obringer, 87, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born June 21, 1932, in Wilmerding, a son of the late Walter and Agnes Marflak Obringer.

Mr. Obringer was retired as a design draftsman with the former Mesta Machine in Pittsburgh and as a bus driver for Peters Township School District.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville, the Pittsburgh South Hills Keystone Chorus, Washington Festival Chorale and was an original founder of the Thomas Youth League.

Surviving are his wife, Lois Woistman Obringer; two sons, Michael Obringer of Eighty Four and Leonard Obringer (Terri) of Carnegie; two daughters, Karen Mathianas (Shawn) of Beaver and Christine Ambler (David) of Wharton, N.J.; two brothers, Regis Obringer of Pittsburgh and William Obringer of Hernado, Fla.; five grandchildren, Joshua (Donn), Ashley, Adam, Ashleigh and Ben; a great-grandson, Jayme; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Finleyville, with the Rev. Richard J. Tusky as celebrant. Private interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Patient Services Inc., P.O. Box 5930, Midlothian, VA 23112.