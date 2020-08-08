James Walter Derrick, 73, of Washington, died Friday morning, July 31, 2020, in Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living Facility. He was born December 23, 1946, a son of the late George Walter Derrick and the late Mary Inez Fowler-Witkowski (Edward Witkowski). He was proudly raised in Pitcairn by his maternal grandparents, the late Clyde Fowler and the late Nellie Gray- Fowler.

James was a 1964 graduate of Gateway High School and a 1968 graduate of Pennsylvania State College (now California University of Pennsylvania). In 1990, he received a Master's degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh by completing their Vision Studies and Orientation and Mobility Certificate program. From 1990-2007, he ran a classroom specifically for blind and visually impaired students for the Steubenville City School System. James completed his career working for the Pennsylvania Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services.

On May 9, 1981, he married the late Karen Funovits-Derrick at a private ceremony at the Greenbriar Resort in White Sulpher Springs, W.Va. Their only child, Jennifer, was born May 25, 1985.

James is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Derrick of Washington; his best friend, Martha Lima of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and his dog, Lucy.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and wife.

A private memorial will be held later this summer at his home, and he will be interred with his grandparents at Grandview Cemetery in Tyrone.

Memorial contributions in his name can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, www.leaderdog.org.

Professional services entrusted to D'Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Lawrenceville.

