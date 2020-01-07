James Walter Williams, 88, of Washington, formerly of Deemston, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, in his home.

He was born January 16, 1931, in Brownsville, a son of the late Walter and Helen Manners Williams.

James was a 1948 graduate of Centerville High School.

Mr. Williams was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean conflict. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

He began his employment as a carpenter at California University of Pennsylvania and rose through the ranks to become head of maintenance at the university, retiring after 30 years of service.

Mr. Williams was a lifelong member of Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church, where he was a member of the choir and held several offices over the years, and a member of the Deemston Grange and the National Pike Steam, Gas & Horse Association. He was a three-term councilman for Deemston Borough, where he also served as president.

He enjoyed woodworking, cabinet making, clock repair and making home improvements for several local residents.

On December 27, 1953, he married Doris Johnson Williams, who died June 4, 2015. They celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Surviving are a son, Tim Williams (Patti) of Eighty Four; two grandsons, Christopher Williams of Cuddy and Patrick Williams of Moon Township; and a sister, Nettie Jenkins of Centerville.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are a sister, Mildred Luebbe, and a brother, Richard Williams.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, with the Rev. Sue Petritis, Gateway Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in Buckingham Cemetery, with military rites accorded graveside by Hancock-McCune-Horne American Legion Post 705, Centerville, and the U.S. Air Force.

