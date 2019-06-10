Loved by everyone

James Wylie Howard, 84, passed away on the morning of Friday, June 7, 2019, in his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Jim was born on a farm on Vance Station Road in Washington, a son of the late James T. Howard and Katherine Pounds.

He was employed at Hazel Atlas 2, where he was president of the union. He also worked at Reliance Electric as a supervisor. Then after 20 years of employment as supervisor at Jessop Steel, he retired in 2000.

Jim was a member of several local clubs in Washington and was known for his musical talents and his gentle personality.

Jim was a long time member of the National Pike and Steam Association, where he ran the Whistle Stop alongside his family.

James met his wife, Margaret Naylor Howard, while working at Hazel Atlas 2. They later married on July 11, 1960.

Also surviving are his daughter, Tina Marie D'Alessandro; a son, Scott D. Howard Sr.; and brother, William "Ed" (Diane) Howard of Melbourne, Fla.

He will be dearly missed by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a daughter, Kathy Howard-Svitek; son, James W. Howard Jr.; and a grandson, Corey Michael James.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.funeralbill.com.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.