Jamie J. Kudas, 57, of Cokeburg, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 7, 1962, in Washington, a daughter of the late James Martin and Joan Kosko Martin of Cokeburg, who survives.

Jamie enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, crafts and loved animals. She was a graduate of Bentworth High School and California University of Pennsylvania.

On November 4, 1995, she married Thomas Kudas, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are two brothers, James Martin of San Carlos, Calif., and Jeffery Martin (Kristin) of Cleveland, Ohio; a niece, Sydney Martin; and two nephews, Evan and Reid Martin, all of Cleveland.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville Campus, with the Rev. Ed Yuhas officiating. Interment will be private.

Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks during the visitation and Mass.

