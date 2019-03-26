Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie J. Ward.

Jamie J. Ward, 55, of Washington, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Washington Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born April 11, 1963, in Washington, a son of the late George R. and Elizabeth B. Buchanan Ward.

Mr. Ward was a 1984 graduate of Washington High School Intermediate Unit and was Roman Catholic.

He was employed by The ARC for 40 years, which was something that he was very proud of.

Mr. Ward participated in the Special Olympics, where he received numerous gold, silver and bronze medals in the fifty yard dash, the long jump, basketball and bowling. He loved going to the casino and Atlantic City. Mr. Ward was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Notre Dame. He was also St. John Paul's biggest admirer. Mr. Ward was full of life and was known for loving his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Surviving are three brothers, Bill (Nina) Ward, Ricky Ward and Doug Ward; sister Mary Jo Scott; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Ward is also survived by his best friend and Godmother, Janie Mellars, who will miss him dearly.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Peggy Gump.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.