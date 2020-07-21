Jamie L. Rhone, 53, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly, Monday, July 13, 2020, in his home.

Born September 27, 1966, in New Eagle, he was a son of the late Frank Rhone and Nannie Coleman Brown.

A 1984 graduate of Ringgold High School, Jamie enlisted and served the next four years in the United States Army. He was currently working as a driver for Keystone Waste in Mt. Pleasant.

Surviving are his wife of 12 years, Sheri Dawn Smith Rhone; a son, Sean Lynn Rhone of Charleroi; a stepson, Shayne Christian Rhone of Mt. Pleasant; a stepdaughter, Sade Tea Rhone of New Kensington; a brother, Frank (Arlene) Rhone of Monongahela; two sisters, Lisa (Anthony) Keith of Bensalem and Lisa M. (Gregg) Macklin of Donora; four nephews, Marcus A. and Isaiah Rhone and Jacob and Clark Macklin; and his mother-in-law, Virginia Davis Smith of Charleroi.

He was preceded in death by a his brother, Keith Alan Rhone, who died in 1985.

At the family's request, a private funeral service will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, with military honors. The Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted on behalf of the family at the funeral home. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.