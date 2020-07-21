1/
Jamie L. Rhone
1966 - 2020
Jamie L. Rhone, 53, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly, Monday, July 13, 2020, in his home.

Born September 27, 1966, in New Eagle, he was a son of the late Frank Rhone and Nannie Coleman Brown.

A 1984 graduate of Ringgold High School, Jamie enlisted and served the next four years in the United States Army. He was currently working as a driver for Keystone Waste in Mt. Pleasant.

Surviving are his wife of 12 years, Sheri Dawn Smith Rhone; a son, Sean Lynn Rhone of Charleroi; a stepson, Shayne Christian Rhone of Mt. Pleasant; a stepdaughter, Sade Tea Rhone of New Kensington; a brother, Frank (Arlene) Rhone of Monongahela; two sisters, Lisa (Anthony) Keith of Bensalem and Lisa M. (Gregg) Macklin of Donora; four nephews, Marcus A. and Isaiah Rhone and Jacob and Clark Macklin; and his mother-in-law, Virginia Davis Smith of Charleroi.

He was preceded in death by a his brother, Keith Alan Rhone, who died in 1985.

At the family's request, a private funeral service will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, with military honors. The Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted on behalf of the family at the funeral home. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 21, 2020.
