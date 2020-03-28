Jan Dobbins Thomas, C.N.M., took her first breath October 16, 1950, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late George Dobbins and the late Elizabeth Impiccini Dobbins-Jakubik-Kimtantas. She took her last breath Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a loving, caring person who was quick-witted and made any situation fun. She loved her family, career, God and country. At an early age, she knew she wanted to become a nurse and deliver babies. She graduated from Beth-Center High School in 1968, Uniontown School of Nursing in 1971, West Virginia University in 1995 and The Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing (later called Frontier Nursing University) in 1998. She was extremely proud of becoming a midwife and throughout her career she helped deliver more than 1,600 babies. Jan said "I held each of those mothers and babies in my heart."

Jan is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 46 years, Richard "Dick" Thomas; twin daughters Erin Thomas of Morgantown and Terese Cooley and husband Dan of Hawaii; three grandsons, Ty Cooley, Gavin Cooley and Nicholas "Nick" Utter; three sisters, Debbie Duncan and husband Steve of Newtown, Vellamarie "Pudge" Devecka of Clarksville and Denise Pohill and husband Ken of Kearneysville, W.Va.; and many nieces, nephews and very special friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Jakubik, and a niece, Amanda Jakubik.

Due to this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family viewing. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

To honor her wishes, no flowers, garden dishes, throws or windchimes. Please make donations to WVU Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center, Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 9300, Morgantown, WV 26506-9300. Checks should be made in Jan's memory payable to the WVU Foundation, Inc.

The family realizes Jan was loved by many and look forward to reading the condolences left on the Field Funeral Home website at www.fieldfuneralhome.com.