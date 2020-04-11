Jane A. Makrush, 92, of Midway, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

Jane was born December 10, 1928, in Midway, a daughter of the late George and Effie Kunkle Culley.

She was a member of Midway Methodist Church and Midway Senior Citizens. She previously worked at Richey Bakery and Ryan Homes.

Jane is survived by her children, Kim (Patti) Makrush of Carmichaels and Corey Makrush of Pittsburgh; grandchildren Bryson (Katie) Makrush and Alan (Jaime) Makrush; great-grandchildren Tyler, Kaelyn, Dylan, Alora and Evy Makrush; siblings Newt Culley of Burgettstown and Diane (Jimmy) Stone of Midway; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Georgetta Romestan, and brothers Dane Culley and Ted Culley.

Due to COVID-19, all arrangements are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, PA 15060, 724-796-3301.

To sign a guest book, visit thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.