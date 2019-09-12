Jane Ann McDaniel, 89, of Washington, formerly of Beallsville, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Washington Health System.

She was born March 18, 1930, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late William E. and Esther Schomer Knight.

Mrs. McDaniel co-owned and operated McDaniel Tire Service in Beallsville for many years with her late husband, Earl S. McDaniel Jr., who passed away February 28, 1990.

She was a former member of Beallsville United Methodist Church and was active in almost all of the church groups.

Jane enjoyed traveling. She visited Europe, Australia, Alaska and Hawaii, and traveled to numerous states within the continental U.S.

Surviving are a son, Richard E. McDaniel (Cynthia) of Washington; and a grandson, Ryan McDaniel (Rebecca) of Amity.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, with Pastor Ed Pope officiating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.