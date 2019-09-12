Jane Ann McDaniel (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ann McDaniel.
Service Information
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA
15313
(724)-632-5454
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jane Ann McDaniel, 89, of Washington, formerly of Beallsville, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Washington Health System.

She was born March 18, 1930, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late William E. and Esther Schomer Knight.

Mrs. McDaniel co-owned and operated McDaniel Tire Service in Beallsville for many years with her late husband, Earl S. McDaniel Jr., who passed away February 28, 1990.

She was a former member of Beallsville United Methodist Church and was active in almost all of the church groups.

Jane enjoyed traveling. She visited Europe, Australia, Alaska and Hawaii, and traveled to numerous states within the continental U.S.

Surviving are a son, Richard E. McDaniel (Cynthia) of Washington; and a grandson, Ryan McDaniel (Rebecca) of Amity.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, with Pastor Ed Pope officiating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.