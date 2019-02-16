Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane McClenathan Schenck.

Jane McClenathan Schenck, age 94, died of congestive heart failure in late January and was buried February 2, 2019, in State College, Pa. A daughter of James P. and Emma H. McClenathan, she was born March 30, 1924, in Washington County, Pa. She graduated from Washington High School, and from Wilson College in Chambersburg in 1944. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Modern Foreign languages, and spoke four languages fluently.

She worked as translator and secretary to the Executive Vice President of International Relations, at U.S. Steel Corporation, in Pittsburgh, and traveled abroad on business and on vacations. In 1959, she took her father, a history-buff, on a group trip to London, Paris, and Rome. It was a highlight of his life, as he died just three years later. She retired with a pension of $30,000, after working for U.S. Steel Corporation for 30 years. While working for U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh, she also volunteered time and money to presidential and local elections.

With her $30,000 pension she also funded her husband, George H. K. Schenck's education when she married him in 1962, as George's older brother had cut him out of the family will.

When George became Associate Professor of Mining Engineering, in the department of Mineral Economics and Earth Sciences, and began earning a salary, they made investments which allowed them to buy their beautiful home on Princeton Drive, in State College.

In 1956 she was vacationing in Egypt when the Suez Canal closed down for the first time. Egypt urged Americans to leave, but Jane and some others stayed. They were allowed to go inside a pyramid to view the treasures there, and when they came outside to the gift shop, many bought miniaturized replicas of the treasures for friends and relatives. It was this experience that may result in a news obituary in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Newspaper. She wrote a story about it for the U.S. Steel Journal, with the first sentence beginning with the words, "It was dark as a tomb." She also bought miniaturized dolls, dressed in the clothing of countries she visited. This collection is now owned by two granddaughters, Aurora Jane Donohue and Isis Georgia Donohue.

It's noteworthy that Jane's grandmother, Matilda Hazlett McClenathan, used part of her large wedding dowry to send all three sons to Washington Prep school and Washington & Jefferson college. The eldest, John McClenathan went to prep school and one year of college but had an ear infection that went to his brain, and he died young. Grandmother Matilda Hazlett McClenathan's second son, Wylie McClenathan, never went to college. Jane's father, James P. McClenathan, finished college with a degree in civil engineering and worked for several years at Universal Steel Corporation. Drafted in World War I, he couldn't get his old job back as a returning veteran, as veterans now can. He then worked for many years for the McClane Mining Company, owned by Mac McClane, hiring and training miners. Jane's father, James P. McClenathan, was a superb teacher.

Jane was community minded, and sponsored a French club and a German club in State College. It was Jane's idea that her grandchildren be named after noteworthy ancestors in the family. Jane's oldest son, Henry K. "Hal" Schenck (Maureen), named their oldest boy Alex McPherson Schenck. James McPherson was the wealthiest in the McClenathan line, owning several houses in the 1780's. He also donated his time and money to assist illiterate widows in settling their husbands' estates.

Jane's second grandson, Michael Henry Taylor Schenck. was named after Henry Taylor, first President Judge of Washington County and also a well-known figure in the Whiskey Rebellion. (Work in progress - "Last Battle of the Whiskey Rebellion - the Court-Martial Trial of Major General Henry Taylor.")

Granddaughter Elizabeth Ann McFarland Schenck, was named after William McFarland, Revolutionary War Veteran, who served in the 8th Pennsylvania Cavalry, as this cavalry was made up of crack shots. It was said that he could shoot a squirrel from the saddle!

Jane's son, mathematician Henry "Hal" (Maureen) Schenk drove and sat up for 4 nights in a chair beside Jane's bed before she died. He ensured that she got proper medication and noted how she wanted her funeral service, also funding that service, though Jane's husband, George H. K. Schenck and her daughter, Sarah Schenck Donohue preferred that Jane be cremated.

Jane's only living sister, Louise McClenathan, did not attend the service, due to inclement weather. Nephews, Bruce McClenathan (Sue) and great-nephew Kevin, did attend, and also nephew Robert McClenathan (Kay).

Louise McClenathan, Jane's last living sister, Louise, still lives in the family home in Washington, Pa. where the four McClenathan children grew up. Dolly, an artist who studied under Evans Parcell, multi-talented brother of Southwestern Pa. noted artist, Malcolm Parcell; Dr. J. Edward McClenathan, brother, an internationally known pediatric heart surgeon who developed miniaturized tools for operating on babies' hearts, also perfected the shunt operation for water on the brain. Dr. J. Edward earlier met and treated Lyndon Johnson when he flew in on Air Force One, and was treated for chest pains when Dr. J. Edward McClenathan was chief of cardiac and thoracic surgery at Bethesda Naval Hospital; Louise McClenthan , Jane's last surviving sister is a writer and has published fiction, non- fiction, and poetry. She also published several children's books on free-enterprise themes.

Over sixty people attended the service. Arrangements were under the care of Koch Funeral Home, at State College, Presbyterian Church at 132 W. Beaver Ave., at 4 p.m., February 2, with Reverend Dean Lindsay officiating.

Final resting place is at Graysville Cemetery, Village of Graysville, PA Furnace, Pennsylvania.