Jane Ringer

Jane "Pokey" Ringer, 63, of Washington, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born on September 12, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Margaret Wassler, of Struthers, Ohio, and the late John Pokopatz.

A graduate of Struthers High School, she was Roman Catholic by faith.

Mrs. Ringer had worked as a chef and waitress for Sambo's Restaurant, Jolin's Restaurant, Presbyterian Senior Care, Red Roof Inn, and Motel 6.

A great cook, Jane had been a high school cheerleader and gymnast. She was a member of the Washington Veterans of Foreign Wars.

On May 15, 1982, she married Harry Raymond Ringer, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Harry Ringer, Jr., of Canonsburg and Jason Ringer, of Washington; a brother, Butchie Pokopatz, of Struthers, Ohio; a grandson, Harry Ringer, III as well as many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Chucky Pokopatz; a twin sister, Jean Delost; and a grandson, Christian Ringer, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of service, on Wednesday, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA, with Rev. Ronald Ringer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to www.FuneralBill.com, to assist with funeral expenses.

