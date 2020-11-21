1/1
Jane Vehar Wagner
Jane Wagner, 86, of Washington, passed away peacefully, in her home, Thursday, November 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Johanna Vehar April 28, 1934, to Jacob and Avana "Jenny" Vehar of Strabane.

She was a 1952 graduate of Chartiers High School. On May 24, 1958, she married Robert P. Wagner, who survives.

Jane was a longtime, active member of the Church of the Covenant in Washington, where she volunteered in the church office and sewed sleeping bags for the homeless. She was an avid bowler, participating in weekly leagues with her girlfriends at the Alpine Club, and she spent many summer days with her children at the pool of the Ramada Inn. Jane loved to travel, shop, decorate and go out to lunch.

While Jane worked at Vitro Rare Metals, Ward Electric, Northern Light and Dress Barn, her greatest vocation was the care of her beloved family. Jane was the loving mother of Kathy (David) Pecharka, Bobbie Wagner, Chris (Amy) Wagner and Wendy (Steve) Miles. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Adam, Clayton and Rachel Pecharka, Nathan, Carae and Luke Wagner, and Sarah and Haley Miles.

She is also survived by her sister, Helen Premro; sisters-in-law Betty Vehar, Nancy Jones and Margie Bracey; brother-in-law Bill Bracey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lucy Hart; and her brothers, Jacob, Matt, Paul and James Vehar.

Jane was "Jinka" to many of her Strabane family and friends, "Janie" to others, and "Nanny" to her grandchildren. By any name, she lived a life of selfless love for others, and will be dearly missed.

Many thanks to the staff of Gateway Hospice and Sunny Days In-Home Care for excellent care of Jane during the past year.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 23, in Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. All other services will be private. COVID-required social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Covenant Fund at the Church of the Covenant, 267 East Beau Street, Washington; City Mission, 84 W. Wheeling Street, Washington; or Gateway Hospice, 9830 McKnight Road, Arcadia Court Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HUMMELL & JONES FUNERAL HOME, INC - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST AVE
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-7710
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Mr. Wagner and family. Very sorry to hear about Janes passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sherry Plymire
Friend
