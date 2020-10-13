Janet Catherine Clutter Turner, 79, died peacefully, October 8, 2020, after a long battle with MS, in Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg.

She was born June 30, 1941, a daughter of the late Harold F. and A. Claire Clutter of McMurray.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her husband, Ernest Turner.

A graduate of Peters Township High School, class of 1959, she attended Alderson Broaddus College in W.Va.

Janet met and married her husband Ernie while both were serving in the United States Air Force stationed in Texas.

Janet leaves behind two sons, Sean (Dawn Marie), grandson, Ryan and granddaughter, Haley; Jesse (Marta), granddaughter, Addison; two sisters, Carol Leech (Ronald) of Venetia and Susan Evans (David) of Suffolk, Va.; nieces and nephews.

Interment was private.